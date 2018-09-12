HUC-JIR celebrates convocation

Convocation exercises took place on the historic campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion on Aug. 22. Rabbinical School and Pines School of Graduate Studies students were welcomed to the campus as the 2018-2019 academic year began.

Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D., provost of HUC-JIR, gave the Invocation and brought greetings from Rabbi David Ellenson, Ph.D., interim president of the college-institute.

Attending the convocation exercises at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion were, from left, Rabbi Richard S. Sarason, Ph.D., Rabbi Andrea Weiss, Ph.D., Rabbi Jonathan L. Hecht, Ph.D., Rabbi Julie S. Schwartz, and Rabbi Jan D. Katzew, Ph.D.

Rabbi Julie S. Schwartz, associate dean; Rabbi Richard S. Sarason, Ph.D., director of the Pines School of Graduate Studies; and Rabbi Jan D. Katzew, Ph.D., director of the Rabbinical School, led a candle lighting ceremony recognizing the eight constituencies of HUC-JIR. Eight individuals representing new and current rabbinical and graduate students, faculty, staff, overseers and governors, and the ordination class of 2008 lit candles in the menorah lent by the Skirball Museum

Members of the ordination class of 2008, from left, Rabbi Benjy Bar-Lev, Rabbi Craig Lewis, Rabbi Rena Arshinoff, Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov, Rabbi Erica Asch, Rabbi Laura Baum, Rabbi Noah Chertkoff, Rabbi Micah Lapidus, Rabbi Carmit Harari, Rabbi Daniel Schwartz and Rabbi Ana Bonnheim.

The class of 2008 was honored on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of their ordination in Cincinnati. Eleven of the 19 class members ordained in Cincinnati received special certificates on the bima in the S.H. and Helen R. Scheuer Chapel. They each were joined by their thesis advisor or a faculty representative.

The new dean of the Cincinnati campus, Rabbi Jonathan L. Hecht, Ph.D., offered the convocation address, “Coming home.” He welcomed and welcomed back students, administration, faculty, staff, overseers, governors, and the ordination class of 2008 to their home in Cincinnati.